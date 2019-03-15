Polar Capital LLP Boosts Stake in NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG)

Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSTG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth about $7,132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 358,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,221,000 after buying an additional 257,703 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,232,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,980,000 after buying an additional 229,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth about $3,430,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other NanoString Technologies news, insider R Bradley Gray sold 30,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,428.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 2,941 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $76,201.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,996 shares in the company, valued at $647,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,141 shares of company stock worth $1,560,851 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSTG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $862.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.32.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.18). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.59% and a negative net margin of 72.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Polar Capital LLP Boosts Stake in NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/polar-capital-llp-boosts-stake-in-nanostring-technologies-inc-nstg.html.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.