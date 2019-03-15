Polar Capital LLP Acquires 14,515 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Synopsys worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 23.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3,119.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Synopsys by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 74,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $108.53 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $108.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.51. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 8,365 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $861,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,085 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total transaction of $214,150.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,848.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,190 shares of company stock valued at $13,005,568. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.63.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

