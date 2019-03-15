PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,502 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $24.11 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $27.07.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

