PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $978,000 Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,212,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,617 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 133.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $236,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

NYSE MAN opened at $84.02 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $288,613.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,986 shares in the company, valued at $414,585.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,927 shares of company stock worth $1,686,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

