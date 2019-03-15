PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $875,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,376,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,387,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,142,000 after purchasing an additional 532,660 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of EWL opened at $35.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

