Plug Power (PLUG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.30 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.65.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market cap of $555.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.72. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.40 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 224.02% and a negative net margin of 42.87%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 73,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 56,912 shares during the period. 26.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

