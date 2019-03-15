PlayGame Token (PXG) Price Tops $0.0047

PlayGame Token (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, PlayGame Token has traded flat against the dollar. PlayGame Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1.96 million worth of PlayGame Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame Token token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00384375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.01715491 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00235488 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002696 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005041 BTC.

PlayGame Token Token Profile

PlayGame Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. PlayGame Token’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame Token’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame Token’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

PlayGame Token Token Trading

PlayGame Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

