PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Price Down 4.3% This Week

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market cap of $5.26 million and $0.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00380596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.01717539 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00235659 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002594 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004979 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

