PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Hits Market Cap of $100,266.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $100,266.00 and $63.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

