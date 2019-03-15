PIVX (PIVX) Market Cap Achieves $49.03 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $49.03 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00021944 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Graviex and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009807 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Crex24, BiteBTC, Coinroom, Coinbe, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.