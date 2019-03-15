Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

NYSE:PJC opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.35. Piper Jaffray Companies had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $226.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,217,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $12,252,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,999,000 after buying an additional 140,893 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $10,629,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,358,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

