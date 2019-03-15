Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Fluidigm Co. (FLDM)

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) – Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Fluidigm in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Fluidigm’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 90.07% and a negative net margin of 52.24%. The business had revenue of $32.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fluidigm in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.85. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $551.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,856,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,535,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 178,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,410,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 121,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 121,815 shares during the period.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

