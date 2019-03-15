Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $15.17 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 615,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,147 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,471,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.9% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 40,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 31,383 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 311,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of America stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $32.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 22.99%.
Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $36.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.