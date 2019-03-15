Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Holdings Trimmed by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 54,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Photronics news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $216,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,399. Company insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/photronics-inc-plab-holdings-trimmed-by-prudential-plc.html.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.