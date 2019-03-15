Phoenix (PHX) Price Hits $0.0190 on Major Exchanges

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Phoenix has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Huobi, Binance and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, Phoenix has traded up 30.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix Token Profile

Phoenix is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Phoenix

Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinrail and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

