PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (GHY) Position Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,272 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 65.4% in the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Shares of GHY stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.

About PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

