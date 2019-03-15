PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on PBR. ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.48.
PBR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. 4,819,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,670,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.61. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $17.20.
About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR
PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.
