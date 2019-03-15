PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PBR. ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.48.

PBR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. 4,819,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,670,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.61. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $17.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 43.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 32.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

