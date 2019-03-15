Petro Matad (MATD) Shares Down 7.1%

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.21 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.21 ($0.07). Approximately 1,384,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,860,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of $27.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. Its properties include production sharing contracts over the Matad Block XX covering an area of 10,340 square kilometers in the far eastern part of Mongolia; and Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V totaling approximately 50,000 square kilometers located in west central Mongolia.

