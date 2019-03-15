PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 56,031 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PETQ opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.27. PetIQ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PETQ. ValuEngine raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

In other PetIQ news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Will Santana sold 10,600 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $249,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,500 shares of company stock worth $3,987,134. 45.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

