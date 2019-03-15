PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 4.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,826,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,601,611,000 after purchasing an additional 974,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3,272,537.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,930,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 471,913 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.79.

PEP opened at $115.50 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 69.83% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

WARNING: “PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/pepsico-inc-pep-shares-sold-by-professional-advisory-services-inc.html.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.