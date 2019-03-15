Penguin Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PENG)

Penguin Coin (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Penguin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.33, $20.24, $31.01 and $18.66. During the last week, Penguin Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Penguin Coin has a total market capitalization of $265,992.00 and approximately $378.00 worth of Penguin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00382536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.01762651 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00236513 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00002485 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Penguin Coin Coin Profile

Penguin Coin’s total supply is 9,769,582,175 coins and its circulating supply is 5,769,582,175 coins. Penguin Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_penguin . The Reddit community for Penguin Coin is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Penguin Coin is penguincoin.io

Penguin Coin Coin Trading

Penguin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $13.91, $38.31, $5.60, $50.53, $71.13, $7.65, $10.33, $18.66, $12.02, $20.24 and $31.01. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penguin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penguin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

