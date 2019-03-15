Peel Hunt Trims Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) Target Price to GBX 1,870

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price objective reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,870 ($24.43) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HIK. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,643 ($21.47) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,737.50 ($22.70).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,598 ($20.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 844.40 ($11.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,089 ($27.30).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.06%.

In related news, insider Mazen Darwazah bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, with a total value of £316,400 ($413,432.64).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

