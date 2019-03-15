Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for ConvaTec Group (CTEC)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research report released on Tuesday.

CTEC has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective (down from GBX 192 ($2.51)) on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 148 ($1.93) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 173.09 ($2.26).

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.77) on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240.50 ($3.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

