Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Informa (INF)

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday.

INF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Informa from GBX 955 ($12.48) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 ($11.56) target price (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.41)) on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 849 ($11.09) target price (down previously from GBX 991 ($12.95)) on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Informa from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 868.54 ($11.35).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 731.60 ($9.56) on Wednesday. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 624.50 ($8.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 773 ($10.10).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.