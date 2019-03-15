Peak Resorts Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (SKIS)

Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Peak Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Peak Resorts alerts:

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. Peak Resorts had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

SKIS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peak Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:SKIS opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 million, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.81. Peak Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,293,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 438,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 40,501 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Peak Resorts news, insider Timothy D. Boyd bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.