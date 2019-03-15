Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (PATI) Holdings Lifted by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Patriot Transportation were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 75,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 120,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Patriot Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATI opened at $19.25 on Friday. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $64.07 million, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of -0.09.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/patriot-transportation-holding-inc-pati-holdings-lifted-by-estabrook-capital-management.html.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.