Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Party City Holdco worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $8.80 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $835.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.08%. Equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/party-city-holdco-inc-prty-stake-raised-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.