Parkland Fuel Corp (PKI) Receives C$42.93 Average PT from Analysts

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$44.50 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parkland Fuel in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

Shares of PKI stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,004. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of C$27.96 and a 1-year high of C$47.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 21st. Parkland Fuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.50%.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. Its Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,848 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, Race Trac, On the Run/Marché Express, Short Stop, Town Pantry, Dépanneur du Coin/Corner Store, Snack Express, Verve, and others brands, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.