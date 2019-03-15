PARETO Rewards (PARETO) Trading 18.7% Lower This Week

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. PARETO Rewards has a total market capitalization of $303,178.00 and approximately $55,141.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARETO Rewards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. In the last week, PARETO Rewards has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.18 or 0.17191146 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00051574 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000355 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

PARETO Rewards Profile

PARETO is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,142,055 tokens. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PARETO Rewards’ official website is pareto.network . PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork . PARETO Rewards’ official message board is blog.pareto.network

Buying and Selling PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARETO Rewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARETO Rewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

