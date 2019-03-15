Paramount Resources’ (POU) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Scotiabank currently has a C$7.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on POU. Raymond James dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Paramount Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.97.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$7.28 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd.

