Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Papa Murphy’s had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 12.62%.

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Papa Murphy’s has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $105.57 million, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Papa Murphy’s by 791.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Papa Murphy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa Murphy’s by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 135,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa Murphy’s by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Papa Murphy’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 317,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa Murphy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Papa Murphy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, and International. As of January 1, 2018, it operated approximately 1,523 stores, including 1,338 franchised and 145 company-owned stores in 39 states, as well as 14 stores in Canada and 26 stores in the Middle East.

