Pan American Silver (PAAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,465,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the previous session’s volume of 2,147,934 shares.The stock last traded at $13.30 and had previously closed at $12.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of -0.13.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

