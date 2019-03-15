Pal Network (PAL) Price Up 19.4% Over Last Week

Pal Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Pal Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX, DOBI trade and CPDAX. Pal Network has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $114,951.00 worth of Pal Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pal Network has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pal Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00385129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.01716312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00235926 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00002490 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005047 BTC.

About Pal Network

Pal Network launched on January 11th, 2018. Pal Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 609,913,728 tokens. Pal Network’s official website is www.pal.network . The Reddit community for Pal Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pal Network is medium.com/@policypalnet . Pal Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET

Pal Network Token Trading

Pal Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Kyber Network, DOBI trade, Bilaxy, IDEX, CoinBene, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pal Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pal Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pal Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pal Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pal Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.