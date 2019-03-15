Oxford BioMedica (OXB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of OXB stock opened at GBX 697.07 ($9.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.99 million and a P/E ratio of -871.34. Oxford BioMedica has a twelve month low of GBX 511 ($6.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,062.60 ($13.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In related news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of £2,658.02 ($3,473.17). Also, insider Andrew Heath bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of £14,180 ($18,528.68). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,418 shares of company stock worth $2,944,060.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

