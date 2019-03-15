Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6,031.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,790,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $513,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,973.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $375,159.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,155.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,979. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

NYSE:OSK opened at $75.82 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.67. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

