Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00.

OEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $385.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 97.17% and a net margin of 7.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

