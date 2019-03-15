Oribel Capital Management LP Takes $6.82 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.8% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,242 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.87.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $566,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maria Black sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $236,628.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,677.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,111 shares of company stock worth $17,047,463 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $153.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $154.55.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

