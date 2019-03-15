Oracle’s (ORCL) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura reissued their reduce rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.69 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $53.05 on Monday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $218.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Oracle had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $174,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,320.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,486 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,340,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,821,360,000 after acquiring an additional 238,058 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,519,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,037,611,000 after acquiring an additional 625,051 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,396,803,000 after acquiring an additional 148,974 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,336,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.