Oracle (ORCL) PT Raised to $57.00 at Raymond James

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.77.

Oracle stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,100,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $218.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $53.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $193,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,683.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $272,498.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,552 shares of company stock worth $1,945,486. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

