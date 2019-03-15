Oppenheimer (OPY) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 1.13

Media headlines about Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Oppenheimer earned a news sentiment score of 1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OPY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.89. 438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $34.15.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.25 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th.

In related news, CEO Albert G. Lowenthal purchased 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $26,514.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

