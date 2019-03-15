ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,505 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,664.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5,259.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,415,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,592 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 25th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Mizuho set a $73.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

