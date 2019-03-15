ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $19,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 47,234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho set a $73.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $68.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 25th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.74%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

