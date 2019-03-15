Olive Price Up 56.7% Over Last 7 Days (OLE)

Olive (CURRENCY:OLE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Olive token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, TOPBTC, IDCM and CoinTiger. During the last week, Olive has traded up 56.7% against the U.S. dollar. Olive has a total market cap of $640,841.00 and $3,895.00 worth of Olive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Olive alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00377861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.01784826 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00238915 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00002491 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004926 BTC.

About Olive

Olive’s genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Olive’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,007,242 tokens. Olive’s official website is www.olivecoin.co . Olive’s official Twitter account is @OliveCoinOLE

Buying and Selling Olive

Olive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Coinsuper, CoinTiger and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Olive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.