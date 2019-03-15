OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,067,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $81,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,041,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,962,000 after buying an additional 2,902,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,631,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,696,000 after buying an additional 146,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,631,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,696,000 after buying an additional 146,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,827,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,025,000 after buying an additional 499,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,205,000 after buying an additional 298,104 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.56.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $511.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.87%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,417 shares in the company, valued at $778,670.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

