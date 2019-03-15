Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,730 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 40,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,614 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 228,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ERI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,162. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.35). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $671.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

