Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter valued at $275,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 86.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter valued at $353,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 104.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Noble Financial set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

In related news, VP John Branscum sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $29,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,675.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMTL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. 709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,944. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $545.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/oberweis-asset-management-inc-increases-position-in-comtech-telecomm-corp-cmtl.html.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.