Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $8.35 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. LHC Group makes up 1.9% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,897,000 after purchasing an additional 439,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LHC Group by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LHC Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in LHC Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LHC Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LHCG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $111.93. The stock had a trading volume of 86,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,683. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.21 and a 1 year high of $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.21 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 6,790 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $645,117.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,475 shares in the company, valued at $14,771,679.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 15,151 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $1,622,066.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,944 shares of company stock worth $26,570,216. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services and Facility-Based Services.

