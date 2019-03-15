Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.

Get Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit alerts:

Shares of OAK stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.20 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.07%.

In other Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,192,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,306,475.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,562,658 shares of company stock worth $39,312,875 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 534.5% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.