Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of OCI opened at GBX 192 ($2.51) on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments has a one year low of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 190 ($2.48).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Peter Dubens acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($307,069.12).

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

