O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KIRK. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 683,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 83.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 64,060 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Shares of KIRK opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.02. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

WARNING: “O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc-takes-38000-position-in-kirklands-inc-kirk.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIRK. ValuEngine raised Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.